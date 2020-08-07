Cerner's investment into Xealth brings digital health prescription tools to its EHR & patient portal

Digital health prescription platform Xealth and health IT supplier Cerner have announced plans to incorporate Xealth's technology into Cerner's EHR and patient portal.

By doing so, clinicians and care teams will be able to order and deploy more than 30 digital health programs supported by the Providence-St. Joseph Health spin-off's platform. The focus of these digital offerings includes chronic disease management, behavioral health support, maternity care and surgery preparation software.

“Combining our expertise in developing interactive digital solutions that improve the patient experience with Cerner’s world-class platforms creates immense opportunity for our clients to better meet the needs of today’s highly connected health care consumer,” Mike McSherry, CEO and cofounder of Xealth, said in a statement.

Also included in the deal is a $6 million investment in Xealth, which comes from Cerner and digital-investment firm LRVHealth.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

Rather than seeking out a digital health offering from the ever-growing pool of apps and programs, Xealth's platforms allow care teams a selection of vetted tools with the added benefit of patient engagement and progress tracking.

Cerner's technology is employed by a substantial number of healthcare providers, who greatly extend the reach of Xealth's platform. The companies also highlighted the increasing demand for digital and virtual care tools throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, we have the unique opportunity to improve people’s lives by allowing active participation in their own treatment plans,” said David Bradshaw, SVP for consumer and employer solutions at Cerner. “Patients want greater access to their health information and are motivated to help care teams find the most appropriate road to recovery. Xealth and Cerner hope to make it easier and more convenient for patients and clinicians to accelerate health care in a more consumer-centric experience.”

THE LARGER TREND

Xealth's new investment comes roughly a year and a half after its $11 million Series A funding round and $3 million add-on. The company is joined in the patient app prescription space by fellow spinoff Rx.Health and its EHR-friendly RxUniverse platform, and a Kaiser Permanente effort called Project Chamai. In the U.K, the National Health Service is also continuing to expand its accredited health app library.