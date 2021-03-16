Global Edition
Mergers and acquisitions

Doctor on Demand merges with Grand Rounds to form new virtual healthcare company

Grand Rounds' CEO Owen Tripp will continue on as the CEO of the combined entity.
By Laura Lovett
March 16, 2021
01:28 pm
Share
Merger deal

(Photo by Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images)

Telehealth provider Doctor on Demand announced its plans to merge with clinical navigation platform Grand Rounds to form a new integrated virtual health company. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the companies have shared that it is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

This news comes less than a year after Grand Rounds landed a whopping $175 million in funding to fuel clinical navigation and virtual primary care development, and Doctor on Demand scored $75 million in Series C funding.

The combined entity will use Grand Rounds' clinical navigation and patient advocacy tools and Doctor on Demand's telehealth offering. Specifically, the new company will be focused on primary care, specialty care, chronic care management and behavioral health.

Grand Rounds' CEO Owen Tripp will continue now be the CEO of the combined company.

WHY IT MATTERS

Digital health M&As have been booming since the start of 2021. At the end of February, Doctor on Demand competitor MDLive announced that it was set to be acquired by Cigna's health service subsidiary Evernorth. This new M&A is pitching a way to offer a more integrated model of care.

“No one has done this before, combining navigation and virtual care delivery. We think it’s the future,” Tripp said in a statement. “People make unguided healthcare decisions every day, often with higher costs and worse outcomes. 

"Now, with Doctor on Demand, we’ll offer them coordinated support on all fronts – physical, behavioral, financial, administrative – and we’ll do it for everything from acute issues to lifelong health. This is truly complete care, and it’s what we all need.”

THE LARGER TREND

Virtual health has made its way into the spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic. While telehealth visits may even out after the pandemic is under control, the service is expected to remain a major element of health. Doximity's 2020 State of Telemedicine Report found that up to $106 billion of current U.S. healthcare spend could be virtualized by 2023.

Doctor on Demand has reported massive growth. In fact, as of September the company reported that usage of its technology is up 139% due to COVID-19 screenings and other health issues. Over the last year the company also expanded its services to 33 million Medicare Part B beneficiaries across the U.S. It also launched programs with Humana and Walmart, among others.

Both Doctor on Demand and Grand Rounds have been in the digital game for some time. In fact, Grand Rounds was founded in 2011, and Doctor on Demand was founded in 2012.

Tags: 
Grand Rounds, Doctor on Demand

More regional news

Images of the Glooko app and a family

(Image: Screenshot of the Glooko.com website)

Diabetes management startup Glooko collects $30M to push remote monitoring, new therapy areas

By
Dave Muoio
March 16, 2021
Doctor listens to baby's heart

(Photo by Blend Images - LWA/Dann Tardif/Getty Images)

Unite Us lands $150M for its platform to address SDoH

By
Laura Lovett
March 16, 2021
The Vscan Air with its smartphone app

Image courtesy of GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare announces its first wireless portable ultrasound device

By
Dave Muoio
March 16, 2021
Share
View all comments 0

MobiHealthNews:

The latest news in digital health delivered daily to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing!
Error! Something went wrong!

Top Story

Merger deal

(Photo by Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images)

Doctor on Demand merges with Grand Rounds to form new virtual healthcare company

Editor's Pick

Google rolls out EHR navigation tool Care Studio
FDA's enforcement discretion for digital health is more ambiguous than ever in 2021
MDLive to be acquired by Cigna's Evernorth
.406 Ventures' newest VP Kathryn Taylor Reddy talks behavioral health, SPACs and digital health funding
In-home therapeutic VR shows greater pain reduction than sham app, per AppliedVR-backed study
Otsuka, Click Therapeutics kick off decentralized pivotal trial for depression digital therapeutics

More Stories

Images of the Glooko app and a family

(Image: Screenshot of the Glooko.com website)

Diabetes management startup Glooko collects $30M to push remote monitoring, new therapy areas
Doctor listens to baby's heart

(Photo by Blend Images - LWA/Dann Tardif/Getty Images)

Unite Us lands $150M for its platform to address SDoH
The Vscan Air with its smartphone app

Image courtesy of GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare announces its first wireless portable ultrasound device

Photo credit: NovaSight

NovaSight eyes FDA clearance with upcoming clinical trial
Google's next-gen Nest Hub debuts with contactless sleep monitoring and analysis features
covid-19, breath test, dha

Credit: MBRU

One-minute 'game changing' COVID-19 breath test currently being trialled in Dubai
mental health, HelloSelf

Credit: HelloSelf

UK AI-powered digital therapy service HelloSelf raises £5.5M in Series A funding
COVID-19, vaccine

Credit: University of Eastern Finland

Finnish academics developing intranasal COVID-19 vaccine