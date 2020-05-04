DrChrono launches video telehealth features for its mobile EHR platform, with patient-facing service to come next month

DrChrono launched today new telehealth capabilities that are fully integrated with its mobile EHR, billing and practice-management platform, and has additional plans to release a patient-facing telehealth offering next month, the company told MobiHealthNews.

"We are aiming to help providers from around the world through technology to care for patients from anyplace. Using telemedicine technologies can help slow the spread of the virus," Daniel Kivatinos, COO and cofounder of DrChrono, told MobiHealthNews. "If a provider gets sick, and they still want to see patients remotely via a Video Visit, they can now, and the same goes for patients. If a patient gets sick, they can meet virtually with their care team in a safe way."

The first component is the DrChrono Telehealth Video Visit app, which the company has made available to the roughly 10,000 medical providers that are using its existing platform.

Once requested and enabled, this tool will allow providers and staff to setup and schedule video visits from within their calendar. And while providers can begin the video visit by clicking on the appointment within their calendar, patients can also join the visit from inside DrChrono's existing patient portal without having to download and launch video-conferencing software.

"After the Video Visit, the practice can take advantage of our simple payments app and submit all video visits to any insurance company, including Medicare," Kivatinos said. "One of the most time-consuming tasks for any practice is getting paid from an insurance company. With DrChrono, we have processed over 4 billion in medical claims last year, and now with the influx of providers looking to get Video Visits going, it is simple – they simply get the app enabled within the platform."

As for next month's launch, DrChrono said that it is preparing a telehealth physician search for patients.

After logging into the Physician Marketplace service, they can select the specific condition and medical specialty they are seeking, as well as their personal contact, insurance and payment information. Patients will receive a list of doctors and potential appointment times, select their preference, and – similar to the provider tool – will launch their video visit directly through the patient portal. By doing so, all notes and other medical information generated through the visit are added to the patient's EHR.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT?

The demand for telehealth has hit a record high as COVID-19 continues to limit the availability of in-person health services. DrChrono's releases not only provide the company's customers with this virtual modality, but also aim to streamline the practice and delivery of telehealth care by baking these services into the platform's other mobile practice-management capabilities.

"We have a simple all-in-one platform, meaning that with DrChrono, you can have a fully unified MACRA/MIPCS [EHR], practice management solution designed to work together right out of the box, now with Telehealth Video Visits included," Kivatinos said. "What this means is the staff and a provider do all work from one place, one interface."

THE LARGER TREND

DrChrono is best known as a forerunner of mobile EHRs, and worked closely with Apple and others to ensure that its software ran well on the tech giant's hardware. Just a few months ago, the roughly nine-year-old company closed a $20 million round intended for tech-platform enhancements and new hires.

The demand for virtual care is striking the entire healthcare industry, and DrChrono is far from the only digital health platform embracing telehealth during the ongoing pandemic. Last week DarioHealth announced an integration with MediOrbis' MySpecialistMD network that will add in-app telehealth visits for a range of conditions to the mobile glucose-management system. Hims has similarly pushed its mail-order health-and-wellness business further into telehealth with new virtual primary and behavioral-care offerings.