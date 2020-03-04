Global Edition
Cybersecurity

FDA warns of BlueTooth Low Energy vulnerability affecting connected medical devices

"SweynTooth" impacts several microchip and medical device manufacturers, and could allow bad actors to wirelessly crash or access these products, according to the agency.
By Dave Muoio
March 04, 2020
Share

The FDA is warning of new cybersecurity vulnerabilities affecting Bluetooth Low Energy communications technology used in certain medical devices. According to the agency, the issue could allow unauthorized users to wirelessly crash a device, prevent it from working or access functions limited to its users.

The FDA says the vulnerabilities – referred to as "SweynTooth" by the researchers who identified it – could impact connected worn or implanted devices such as glucose monitors, insulin pumps, pacemakers and stimulators, as well as larger devices in healthcare facilities like ultrasound devices or monitors. To the agency's knowledge, no such cases have yet to occur.

So far, the regulator has listed seven microchip manufacturers that it knows are affected: Texas Instruments, NXP, Cypress, Dialog Semiconductors, Microchip, STMicroelectronics and Telink Semiconductor. 

However, the FDA said that it is already aware of patch releases from "several" microchip manufacturers that address these issues, as well as medical-device companies that are investigating their products for vulnerabilities.

"The agency is asking medical device manufacturers to communicate to health care providers and patients which medical devices could be affected by SweynTooth and ways to reduce associated risk," the agency wrote in its announcement of the vulnerabilities. "Patients should talk to their health care providers to determine if their medical device could be affected and to seek help right away if they think their medical device is not working as expected."

WHAT'S THE IMPACT

Bluetooth Low Energy is a mainstay among devices found in hospitals and on retail store shelves. With more devices embracing wireless communications each day, a flaw in the technology providing full access to medical devices is a major risk to digital-health-product manufacturers, not to mention their customers.

"Medical devices are becoming increasingly connected, and connected devices have inherent risks, which make them vulnerable to security breaches. These breaches potentially impact the safety and effectiveness of the device and, if not remedied, may lead to patient harm," Dr. Suzanne Schwartz, deputy director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships and Technology Innovation in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement. "The FDA recommends that medical device manufacturers stay alert for cybersecurity vulnerabilities and proactively address them by participating in coordinated disclosure of vulnerabilities as well as providing mitigation strategies."

THE LARGER TREND

As hospitals continue to embrace the internet of things, experts have advocated for greater cybersecurity efforts and a decentralized network to limit the risks posed by connected medical devices. On the flip side, these concerns have provided a boost to startups specializing in device security and fuels funding rounds for companies like Medigate ($15 million in January 2019) and MedCrypt ($5.3 million in May 2019).

Tags: 
FDA, cybersecurity, SweynTooth, IoT, connected device, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy, Texas Instruments, NXP, Cypress, Dialog Semiconductors, Microchip, STMicroelectronics, Telink Semiconductor

More regional news

NHS introduces new online service amid coronavirus crisis

By
Leontina Postelnicu
March 04, 2020

Malaysia-based digital health platform DoctorOnCall partners with Merchantrade to expand user base

By
Dean Koh
March 04, 2020

Fitbit, FibriCheck bring a-fib detection to more EU countries, Verily Study Watch measuring nerve stimulation for depression and more digital health deals

By
MobiHealthNews
March 03, 2020
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

New mothers expect digital interactions with doctors, still a lot of confusion around term digital health

Editor's Pick

Recent breakups don't presage a pharma-digital collaboration doomsday, experts say
Mission to Mars: The healthcare challenges facing NASA
HIMSSCast: Big moves in digital health from Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon
Google demos its EHR-like clinical documentation tool
Apple rolls out Research: One app for three new longitudinal studies
New Transformation Capital partner Mike Dixon talks insights from a decade in digital health investing

More Stories

NHS introduces new online service amid coronavirus crisis
Malaysia-based digital health platform DoctorOnCall partners with Merchantrade to expand user base
Fitbit, FibriCheck bring a-fib detection to more EU countries, Verily Study Watch measuring nerve stimulation for depression and more digital health deals
Livongo credits recent partnerships, integrations for its strong 2019 growth; aims for nearly $300M revenue in 2020
Sheba Medical Center turns to XRHealth to provide quarantined coronavirus-exposed patients with VR telehealth tools
Veredus Laboratories’ VereCoV detection kit obtains provisional approval for IVD use
Issue in Walgreens' app led to customers seeing each other's secure messages
Accolade will take its health benefits navigation business to public investor markets