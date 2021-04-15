Addressing Population and Public Health
Global Edition

Fitbit looks to close diversity gap in research with new Health Equity Research Initiative

Interested researchers must submit a letter of intent describing their research and how they will use Fitbit’s products and services in it.
By Mallory Hackett
April 15, 2021
12:06 pm
Share
two women reviewing data on a computer

Photo by FG Trade/Getty Images

A new health equity initiative from Fitbit is aiming to put research tools into the hands of traditionally underrepresented early career researchers to empower investigations into health disparities.

Announced this week, the Health Equity Research Initiative will award up to $500,000 in Fitbit products and services to researchers looking specifically at health inequalities in underserved populations.

Award winners will also get support from Fitabase, a research data management platform and longtime Fitbit partner. The platform bridges the gap between consumer wearables and clinical research by extracting device data and uploading it to the Fitabase portal for interpretation.

The first round of applications is due May 28. Interested researchers must submit a letter of intent describing their research and how they will use Fitbit’s products and services in it.

Beginning June 16, Fitbit will notify the researchers who have been invited to submit a full application due the following month. Fitbit anticipates it will announce the award recipients this summer.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Clinical trials have long suffered from a lack of diversity that stretches from the people conducting the research all the way to the people participating in the trials.

In 2011, Black people made up 12% of the U.S. population, yet only 6% of clinical trial participants identified as Black, according to an FDA whitepaper. Similarly, the report noted a diversity gap among Hispanic individuals, who made up 16% of the population but only 1% of clinical trial participants.

Black and Hispanic people are also underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workforce, according to the Pew Research Center. While Black people make up 11% of the overall U.S. workforce, they represent only 9% of STEM workers. Hispanic individuals comprise 16% of the U.S. workforce by only 7% of all STEM employees.

These disparities have become more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers worked to develop a vaccine for a disease that has had a disproportionate effect on minorities and people of color.

In fact, experts suggest that increasing diversity in researchers could help recruit more diverse participant groups and even lead to higher quality data, according to a report in The American Journal of Bioethics.

"Researchers who share similar ethnic, racial, or cultural backgrounds as potential participants may share similar life experiences, like racism and discrimination," the report says. "This common history or experiences could help those researchers better understand participants' concerns and build rapport when interacting with them. Rapport between researchers and potential participants would help build trust towards precision medicine research and likely increase participation rates among minority populations."

Further, the report points to past research that shows clinical trials are of higher quality when performed by diverse groups.

THE LARGER TREND

Wearables have become a powerful tool in research for their ability to capture insightful health data such as activity, sleep and heart rate. Especially now in a time of social distancing, they offer researchers a remote way to collect patient data.

For its part, Fitbit has used its product line to study pandemic sleep habits, COVID-19 predictors, heart rate variability and more. Most recently, it announced a new study looking into how smartwatches can be used to track blood pressure without arm cuffs.

Another behemoth in the space, Apple, has also done its fair share of wearable research. In recent months, Apple Watches have been used to investigate early signs of worsening heart failure, demographic period symptoms, cardiovascular disease patients' frailty and hearing.

ON THE RECORD

"The goals of the program are to support underrepresented early career researchers who are actively investigating health disparities while aiming to improve health outcomes in underserved populations," Fitbit said in the announcement.

"By putting additional resources in the hands of health disparities investigators and encouraging wearable research in the field, we hope to generate new evidence and methods for addressing health disparities while building trust in communities often absent from human health research."

 

Tags: 
Fitbit, health equity, research diversity, wearables

More regional news

Amazon Alexa

(Photo Credit: Amazon Alexa) 

Amazon's Alexa now helps users find COVID-19 vaccines

By
Laura Lovett
April 21, 2021
Surgeons performing an operation.

Photo by RubberBall/Nicole Hill/Getty Images

Proximie lands $38M for tech that helps surgeons virtually join operations

By
Mallory Hackett
April 21, 2021
+Oscar logo

Credit: Oscar Health

Oscar's new program aims to give providers and third-party payors access to its tech-backed insurance platform

By
Mallory Hackett
April 21, 2021
Share
View all comments 0

MobiHealthNews:

The latest news in digital health delivered daily to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing!
Error! Something went wrong!

Top Story

+Oscar logo

Credit: Oscar Health

Oscar's new program aims to give providers and third-party payors access to its tech-backed insurance platform

Editor's Pick

Google rolls out EHR navigation tool Care Studio
FDA's enforcement discretion for digital health is more ambiguous than ever in 2021
MDLive to be acquired by Cigna's Evernorth
.406 Ventures' newest VP Kathryn Taylor Reddy talks behavioral health, SPACs and digital health funding
In-home therapeutic VR shows greater pain reduction than sham app, per AppliedVR-backed study
Otsuka, Click Therapeutics kick off decentralized pivotal trial for depression digital therapeutics

More Stories

Amazon Alexa

(Photo Credit: Amazon Alexa) 

Amazon's Alexa now helps users find COVID-19 vaccines
Surgeons performing an operation.

Photo by RubberBall/Nicole Hill/Getty Images

Proximie lands $38M for tech that helps surgeons virtually join operations
Patient and doctor

(Photo: Getty Images Darla Willams) 

Fertility app Flo helps identify predictors and common symptoms of PCOS
A doctor reading chest x-ray scans.

Credit: SenseTime

SenseTime gets CE mark for its AI-powered chest diagnostic software
Desktop view of the Doximity Dialer

Photo by Doximity

Doctor social network Doximity adds new telehealth features
Product shot of the Fitbit Luxe

Photo by Fitbit

Fitbit rolls out stylized wearables that aim to look like jewelry
Lauri Sippola, CEO of Kaiku, gives a demonstration in his Helsinki office.

(Photo: Laura Lovett, MobiHealthNews

Kaiku Health joins forces with Novartis for melanoma monitoring and support
Woman unboxing Virta Health kit

Photo by Virta Health

Digital diabetes company Virta Health lands $133M to "reverse diabetes"