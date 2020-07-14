Global Edition
Telemedicine

Hale Health launches redesigned remote care platform

The company rebuilt the platform to simplify the user experience and increase flexibility for providers through new features and better pricing options.
By Mallory Hackett
July 14, 2020
02:27 pm
Hale Health today launched Hale 2.0, a redesigned version of its remote-care platform in response to the increased demand of telemedicine in the pandemic.

The company rebuilt the platform in an effort to simplify the user experience for both providers and patients and increase flexibility for providers through new features and better pricing options.

The updated platform will integrate with electronic health records, offer questionnaires for informed triage, include messaging between provider and patient and connect to remote monitoring devices.

It will also include Hale QuickVisits, a free and unlimited video service for providers to treat their patients virtually.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Telemedicine has had a tremendous surge this year due to the pandemic. The updates to telemedicine that have made it more accessible, user friendly and secure have created a new alternative to in-office doctor visits.

“Overnight, telemedicine emerged as a critical capability for every provider in the U.S. as COVID-19 forced doctors to close their offices and shift to virtual care,” Anna Thomas, the CEO and cofounder of Hale Health, said in a statement. “In March and April, Hale experienced an unprecedented surge in demand for our services and supported a 5,000% increase in video visits over the same period last year – but the story doesn’t end there. The pandemic has been a catalyst for long-awaited regulatory and behavior changes that will unlock the benefits of remote care above and beyond the impact of shelter-in-place restrictions.”

THE LARGER TREND

Other telehealth platforms include Doctor on Demand, which announced $75 million in Series D funding last week; Teladoc, which saw a Q1 year-over-year revenue increase of 41% this year; and Amwell, which pulled in a massive $194 million Series C funding round in May.

ON THE RECORD

“At Hale, we have always believed that the future of remote care goes well beyond video visits,” Thomas said in a statement. “Solutions should complement in-office appointments, be multimodal, and support both continuous and acute care. We’re partnering with customers to support them for the long haul and the release of Hale 2.0 is a meaningful step towards that goal.”

 

Tags: 
Hale Health, remote care

