HIMSSCast: How COVID-19 is changing telehealth adoption, plus the COVID-19 Digital Think Tank

Through its Healthbox subsidiary, HIMSS is facilitating peer-to-peer sharing of COVID-19 technology solutions and lessons learned on the COVID-19 Digital Think Tank. On today's HIMSSCast, host Jonah Comstock chats with Healthbox President Neil Patel about how to use the platform, how it came about, and what he's seen on it so far.

Neil and Jonah also get to talking about the effect the current crisis has had on telemedicine adoption, and how that might look when this is all over.

Check out the Think Tank for yourself here: https://www.himss.org/news/covid-19-digital-think-tank,