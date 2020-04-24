Global Edition
Telemedicine

Massachusetts' uninsured can access free COVID-19 telehealth visits via Doctor on Demand

The telehealth vendor's deal with the state comes shortly after another agreement that provided the services to Medicaid, children's health insurance members.
By Dave Muoio
April 24, 2020
Share

Uninsured Massachusetts residents now have 24-7 access to free COVID-19 telehealth visits following a new partnership between Doctor on Demand and the Commonwealth.

According to the telehealth provider's announcement, the virtual visits will handle questions an uninsured resident may have about the disease's symptoms. Additionally, it will also support those who have been tagged by Massachusetts' contact-tracing program and are in need of telehealth care.

The deal comes not long after the telehealth provider and MassHealth, the state's Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program administrator, agreed to a similar COVID-19 arrangement for its 1.8 million plan members.

Both uninsured and Medicaid residents can access the service through the Android or iOS Doctor on Demand app, as well as through the company's webpage.

WHY IT MATTERS

Doctors On Demand said that it has seen a nearly 200% spike in visits among Massachusetts residents compared to the same time last year, highlighting an increased demand for virtual care amid the COVID-19 crisis.

With experts warning of the virus' amplified risks for underserved populations, this deal provides a new resource to those with the least access to care.

"During the COVID-19 emergency, Massachusetts has made unprecedented efforts to eliminate barriers to health care access, including expansive coverage of telehealth services," Acting Medicaid Director Amanda Cassel Kraft said in a statement. "MassHealth is excited to announce this partnership with Doctor On Demand to provide medical support to our members and uninsured residents seeking guidance on COVID-19 symptoms or risk factors."

THE LARGER TREND

It's no exaggeration to say that telehealth has emerged as a key technology over the past few months. Alongside reports of increased call volumes and expanded service offerings among vendors, CMS has been steadily expanding telehealth benefits and loosening restrictions, while the FCC has begun distributing millions in telehealth infrastructure investments. Similarly, a number of brick-and-mortar healthcare providers have been beefing up their remote-care offerings.

Tags: 
Doctor on Demand, telehealth, telemedicine, COVID-19, coronavirus. Massachusetts, Medicaid, digital health deals

More regional news

Australia’s COVIDSafe contact tracing app sees 2 million downloads within 1 day of launch

By
Dean Koh
April 28, 2020

Telehealth after COVID-19

By
Marianna Imenokhoeva
April 28, 2020

UK passes on Apple, Google's Bluetooth contact tracing tool, Fruit Street Health launches COVID-19 telemedicine platform and more digital health news briefs

By
MobiHealthNews
April 27, 2020
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

FDA’s support of AI in telemedicine

Editor's Pick

Doctor with coronavirus turns to Twitter with his experience
FDA warns of Bluetooth Low Energy vulnerability affecting connected medical devices
NHS pilots home testing for coronavirus
HHS' final interoperability rules standardize APIs for patient health data access through apps
Coronavirus prevention may be in your pocket
HIMSS launches new definition of digital health

More Stories

Australia’s COVIDSafe contact tracing app sees 2 million downloads within 1 day of launch
Telehealth after COVID-19
UK passes on Apple, Google's Bluetooth contact tracing tool, Fruit Street Health launches COVID-19 telemedicine platform and more digital health news briefs
Experts warn of technical limitations of contact tracing for coronavirus
AI-augmented diabetic retinopathy screening programs cheaper than human grading

Credit: NHS Digital

GP Connect introduced to all NHS practices and specialist centres to help during COVID-19
UK COVID-19 tracing policy lag cost lives says expert on app development team

HealthMap's tracking tool. 

Roundup: Tech's role in tracking, testing, treating COVID-19