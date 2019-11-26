Consumer
North America
The new feature will initially be available to Giant Eagle Pharmacy customers.

Amazon launches new Alexa feature that reminds customers when to take meds

By Laura Lovett
November 26, 2019
Share

Amazon is jumping into the medication adherence space with a new feature that lets users link up their pharmacy prescription information and, in turn, get reminders about when to take their pills and order refills. 

The latest feature was born out of a collaboration between the online retail giant and Omnicell, a tech-enabled medication management company. Initially the feature will be rolled out to Giant Eagle Pharmacy customers, but Amazon hinted that it plans to launch at more pharmacies next year depending on how the rollout goes. 

In the blog announcing the news, Amazon took time to discuss privacy, noting that this feature will be using “multiple layers of verification” to protect user information, including voice recognition and passcodes. 

WHY IT MATTERS

Voice technology is coming onto the healthcare scene in recent years. Big names such as Boston Children’s Hospital, AstraZeneca and Novartis are talking about how the tech could work for their organizations. However, the use cases for the tools are still very much evolving. This marks one of the ways Amazon is looking to implement its tech in the healthcare sector. 

“Voice has proven to be beneficial for a variety of use cases because it removes barriers, and simplifies daily tasks,” Rachel Jiang, head of Alexa Health and Wellness at Amazon, said in the blog. “We believe this new Alexa feature will help simplify the way people manage their medication by removing the need to continuously think about what medications they’ve taken that day or what they need to take. We want to make it easy for people to get the information they need and to manage their healthcare needs at home while maintaining the privacy and security of their information, and hope this feature is a step toward that vision.”

THE LARGER TREND 

It’s clear Amazon is interested in the pharmacy space. In June of 2018 it acquired PillPack, a startup that delivers medications in pre-sorted dose packaging, coordinates refills and renewals, and ensures that shipments are sent on time. Amazon has recently rebranded the virtual pharmacy from “PillPack, an Amazon company” to “PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy.” 

ON THE RECORD 

“We’re thrilled to help our Giant Eagle Pharmacy patients more easily integrate prescription management into their everyday lives with the introduction of the Giant Eagle Pharmacy skill,” Jim Tsipakis, Giant Eagle's SVP of pharmacy, said in a statement. “We’re passionate about making care as accessible as possible for our patients, and this unique collaboration with Amazon has enabled us to utilize voice technology to do just that.”

Tags: 
Alexa, Amazon Alexa, medication adherence tool, medication adherence, Voice, voice assistant, Amazon
Share
View all comments 0

Editor's Pick

Fitbit unveils data-driven personal health subscription, Fitbit Premium
UC Irvine Medical School gifts Butterfly handheld ultrasounds to its whole class of 2023
Privacy beyond HIPAA in voice technology
Health 2.0 Fall Conference to look back at a breakout year for digital health, ahead to its exciting future
Carrot's smoking cessation program helped 32% of study participants quit, reduced others' daily use
Apple Health Records comes to certain Allscripts EHR suites

More Stories

Doctor talking to patient
Consumer satisfaction lower for hospitals, higher for payers
Emergent technologies are allowing consumers greater control and access to care
Seniors that exercise frequently, don't have chronic conditions more likely to stick to wearable tracking

(L to R) Andrew Hopper, Carson Pickens, Gilad Jacobs, Stacie Ruth, Grace Cordavano, and Kelly McKee discuss Patient Co-Creation last month at the Connected Health Conference in Boston. Photo by Jonah Comstock.

Patient co-creation is a tall, but worthwhile, order for health innovators

Credit: Healthy.io

Healthy.io’s home-based UTI test kit to become available in Day Lewis pharmacies in the UK
Health education company Elsevier acquires medical education startup 3D4Medical

Credit: Popit

Popit cofounder talks expansion plans, new pharma collaborations
Latest version of Eko's CORE stethoscope includes noise canceling capabilities