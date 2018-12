Blockchain is real. Blockchain is more mired in buzz than ever. The distributed ledger technology has been touted for potential use cases relating to everything from claims adjudication, clinical trials, interoperability, EHRs and longitudinal health records to security and supply chain.

For December we’ll dive deep to separate what’s really happening today from the marketing speak all over the healthcare industry by interviewing experts, talking to innovators and looking at what’s coming next.