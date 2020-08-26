Building a Solid Foundation for Transformation

Traditionally healthcare has lagged behind other industries when it comes to digital transformation. However, a global pandemic has turned the system upside down and forced the rapid adoption of new technologies. While the move toward virtual seemed overnight, innovators had been laying the groundwork for this transformation for decades.

In recent years, we have seen the rise of professional groups centered on digital health and telemedicine and established healthcare organizations release guidelines about health innovation. As tech continues to transform health, these efforts have pushed the conversation around digital health validation, implementation and ethics. This month we are following the efforts of entrepreneurs, doctors, investors and executives as they build a solid foundation for healthcare to move through the decade.