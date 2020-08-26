Building a Solid Foundation for Transformation

Traditionally healthcare has lagged behind other industries when it comes to digital transformation. However, a global pandemic has turned the system upside down and forced the rapid adoption of new technologies. While the move toward virtual seemed overnight, innovators had been laying the groundwork for this transformation for decades.
In recent years, we have seen the rise of professional groups centered on digital health and telemedicine and established healthcare organizations release guidelines about health innovation. As tech continues to transform health, these efforts have pushed the conversation around digital health validation, implementation and ethics. This month we are following the efforts of entrepreneurs, doctors, investors and executives as they build a solid foundation for healthcare to move through the decade.
It was quickly recognised that the pandemic required tools to provide safe access to health and care at a distance. Scotland is demonstrating how a rapid telehealth transformation can be achieved says Nessa Barry of the Scottish government.
Now that the healthcare system is digitized, the table is set for a whole raft of innovation: Apps, devices, digital health software and services, APIs and information that is exchanged and actually useable.
But innovation doesn't just happen for technology's sake.
Instead, health IT executives must craft strategies to create a culture of innovation, absorb and operationalize ideas, determine which to pursue, fail or succeed, and deliver on high-level strategies. During June, Healthcare IT News and MobiHealthNews will interview experts, talk to thought leaders and glean insights about how to harness the cutting-edge, ideas in every corner of your healthcare organization.
Just as it's doing with nearly every facet of society around the world, the COVID-19 crisis will radically transform approaches with patient engagement and pop health. From telemedicine and remote patient monitoring to AI and advanced analytics, healthcare was already in the midst of big changes in how it manages the health of patient populations. Now, in a new era where the pandemic is upending old assumptions, the stakes are even higher. This month, we look at how approaches to treating COVID-19 and other illnesses are shifting in this new era.
Walk into any health conference and you'll see hundreds of new gadgets and software tools on display. However, digital health players are often forced to sift through hype to find the value. Also, digital tools historically have had major pitfalls in validation.
Today, industry players are zeroing in on the best ways to assess these new technologies coming into the market. But each stakeholder has a different priority — which means a different way of evaluating these tools. This month MobiHealthNews will be taking a closer look at how digital tools are validated and assessed by health systems, payers and investors.
It's no secret the last decade has been major for digital health, with billions and billions of dollars poured into the industry since 2010. While some digital technologies such as telemedicine are starting to become part of the mainstream health lexicon, there are many more still carving out their name.
The next decade is sure to be a test of digital health technologies — but it will also test traditional health systems as new entrants in the space, such as Amazon, Google and Apple, continue to shake up the standard care delivery model. This month MobiHealthNews will be taking time to look at the possibilities for digital health in 2020 and beyond.
You don’t have to go far to hear patient experience horror stories, and more than a few would likely name clunky or insensitive tech as the major culprit of their tale. New tools and consumer-minded organizations are promising a change, meaning that hospitals must start moving faster to meet patients where they live, work and play — or risk losing market share to competitors that put their users first and foremost.
This month, our coverage will continue a special focus on the patient experience. We'll talk to the thought leaders and first-movers reimagining the how and where of patient-friendly tech, and report on ways to activate, if not delight, the people they treat.