Building blocks of innovation

Building a Solid Foundation for Transformation

Traditionally healthcare has lagged behind other industries when it comes to digital transformation. However, a global pandemic has turned the system upside down and forced the rapid adoption of new technologies. While the move toward virtual seemed overnight, innovators had been laying the groundwork for this transformation for decades.

In recent years, we have seen the rise of professional groups centered on digital health and telemedicine and established healthcare organizations release guidelines about health innovation. As tech continues to transform health, these efforts have pushed the conversation around digital health validation, implementation and ethics. This month we are following the efforts of entrepreneurs, doctors, investors and executives as they build a solid foundation for healthcare to move through the decade.

24 consumer tech and digital health companies join new push for industry-wide digital therapeutics standards

by Dave MuoioAugust 25, 2020

Under the banner of the Consumer Technology Association, the companies hope that clear standards will improve digital therapeutics adoption and implementation.

Europe’s largest initiative to accelerate therapy development for COVID-19 launched

by Tammy LovellAugust 20, 2020

The CARE consortium will accelerate R&D by bringing together expertise from research institutions and pharmaceutical companies.

Digital triage toolbar for remote consultation available to NHS GPs

by Tammy LovellAugust 19, 2020

UK firms eConsult, Q doctor and Cognitant Group have integrated their services to create the new platform for primary care consultations.

MassChallenge recognizes quick-to-scale digital health companies

by Mallory HackettAugust 18, 2020
MassChallenge HealthTech in partnership with Anthem have announced the winners for the Fast Track to
Survey shows seniors are embracing technology and telehealth during pandemic

by Mallory HackettAugust 10, 2020
More than 60% of Medicare-eligible seniors say they’ve embraced technology more during the pandemic,
JAMA study warns telemedicine not suitable for 38% of patients over 65

by Laura LovettAugust 05, 2020

Barriers to adoption include hearing issues, lack of tech abilities and visual difficulties. 

Connected health tools can play a vital role in the COVID-19 crisis

by Kat JercichAugust 21, 2020
During a HIMSS20 Digital session, Trapollo CEO Mike Braham described some of the ways that remote care apps can support patient needs.
 
Nurses 2.0 - The digital transformation of nursing

by Sara MageitAugust 20, 2020
Healthcare IT News spoke to nursing and informatics experts to find out how exactly nurses have led the digital transition.
 
Project will use HIMSS Digital Health Indicator to create roadmap for health services in Queensland, Australia

by Tammy LovellAugust 20, 2020
The initiative aims to drive digital transformation across the state and identify services in need of investment.
 
UK government seeks new healthcare data guardian

by Sara MageitAugust 19, 2020
The new national data guardian will oversee the collection and use of patient data.
 
Technology that prioritizes patient dignity is essential, expert panel says

by Mallory HackettAugust 18, 2020

Dignity-preserving technology allows the patient to decide what information is shared and for how long.

COVID-19 and the future of care delivery

by Nessa BarryAugust 18, 2020
It was quickly recognised that the pandemic required tools to provide safe access to health and care at a distance. Scotland is demonstrating how a rapid telehealth transformation can be achieved says Nessa Barry of the Scottish government.
 
Medicaid Transformation Project releases Phase One report

by Kat JercichAugust 12, 2020
The project, launched by AVIA and former CMS chief Andy Slavitt, is focused first on examining where evidence-based care models can intersect with digital solutions.
 

Focus on: Planning for Innovation

by May 31, 2019

Now that the healthcare system is digitized, the table is set for a whole raft of innovation: Apps, devices, digital health software and services, APIs and information that is exchanged and actually useable.

But innovation doesn't just happen for technology's sake.

Instead, health IT executives must craft strategies to create a culture of innovation, absorb and operationalize ideas, determine which to pursue, fail or succeed, and deliver on high-level strategies. During June, Healthcare IT News and MobiHealthNews will interview experts, talk to thought leaders and glean insights about how to harness the cutting-edge, ideas in every corner of your healthcare organization.

Focusing on privacy and security in the coronavirus new normal

by HIMSS MediaJune 01, 2020

This month we look at how the COVID-19 pandemic is fundamentally changing healthcare organizations' approaches to security, now and in the future.

Population health management enters an uncharted new era

by April 16, 2020

Just as it's doing with nearly every facet of society around the world, the COVID-19 crisis will radically transform approaches with patient engagement and pop health. From telemedicine and remote patient monitoring to AI and advanced analytics, healthcare was already in the midst of big changes in how it manages the health of patient populations. Now, in a new era where the pandemic is upending old assumptions, the stakes are even higher. This month, we look at how approaches to treating COVID-19 and other illnesses are shifting in this new era.

 

How stakeholders are separating the hype from the real deal

by February 02, 2020

Walk into any health conference and you'll see hundreds of new gadgets and software tools on display. However, digital health players are often forced to sift through hype to find the value. Also, digital tools historically have had major pitfalls in validation.

Today, industry players are zeroing in on the best ways to assess these new technologies coming into the market. But each stakeholder has a different priority — which means a different way of evaluating these tools. This month MobiHealthNews will be taking a closer look at how digital tools are validated and assessed by health systems, payers and investors.

Digital health developments in 2020 and beyond: What to expect

by December 27, 2019

It's no secret the last decade has been major for digital health, with billions and billions of dollars poured into the industry since 2010. While some digital technologies such as telemedicine are starting to become part of the mainstream health lexicon, there are many more still carving out their name.

The next decade is sure to be a test of digital health technologies — but it will also test traditional health systems as new entrants in the space, such as Amazon, Google and Apple, continue to shake up the standard care delivery model. This month MobiHealthNews will be taking time to look at the possibilities for digital health in 2020 and beyond.

Enhancing the patient experience with technology

by April 30, 2019

You don’t have to go far to hear patient experience horror stories, and more than a few would likely name clunky or insensitive tech as the major culprit of their tale. New tools and consumer-minded organizations are promising a change, meaning that hospitals must start moving faster to meet patients where they live, work and play — or risk losing market share to competitors that put their users first and foremost.

This month, our coverage will continue a special focus on the patient experience. We'll talk to the thought leaders and first-movers reimagining the how and where of patient-friendly tech, and report on ways to activate, if not delight, the people they treat.