Enhancing the patient experience with technology

You don’t have to go far to hear patient experience horror stories, and more than a few would likely name clunky or insensitive tech as the major culprit of their tale. New tools and consumer-minded organizations are promising a change, meaning that hospitals must start moving faster to meet patients where they live, work and play — or risk losing market share to competitors that put their users first and foremost.

This month, our coverage will continue a special focus on the patient experience. We'll talk to the thought leaders and first-movers reimagining the how and where of patient-friendly tech, and report on ways to activate, if not delight, the people they treat.