Enhancing the patient experience with technology

You don’t have to go far to hear patient experience horror stories, and more than a few would likely name clunky or insensitive tech as the major culprit of their tale. New tools and consumer-minded organizations are promising a change, meaning that hospitals must start moving faster to meet patients where they live, work and play — or risk losing market share to competitors that put their users first and foremost.
This month, our coverage will continue a special focus on the patient experience. We'll talk to the thought leaders and first-movers reimagining the how and where of patient-friendly tech, and report on ways to activate, if not delight, the people they treat.
While face-to-face visits are still preferred by many, 90% of healthcare organizations polled by HIMSS Media say they're using or piloting remote care services to boost care coordination, manage at-risk patients and broaden pop health efforts.
Margaret Laws, chief of the social innovation lab, offers a preview of her keynote at the upcoming HIMSS Connected Health Conference, discussing the kinds of tools these young people want – and healthcare organizations would be wise to adopt.
MobiHealthNews Editor in Chief Jonah Comstock shares his observations from Patient Experience Summit 2019, including examples of healthcare organizations looking to other industries to help solve patient experience and consumerization issues.
At the Cleveland Clinic Patient Experience Summit, representatives from the two health systems explain how listening to patients inspired care coordination tools, health finance platforms and a patient scheduler.
Dr. Silvia Perez-Protto, medical director of End of Life Center at the Cleveland Clinic, says providers need to understand and document patients' values and wishes if they are to effectively collaborate with them on their journey.
Effective communication between patients and providers is also improving safety and making people feel better, says Laura Cooley, PhD, leader at Academy of Communication in Healthcare and Journal of Patient Experience.
A recent study published in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine found that when digital tools were paired with a technique called computerized inhibitory control trainings, participants on average lost a greater percent of their bodyweight than their peers.
Duke University Health System is pairing clinicians and researchers with the right digital technology to improve outcomes or change the way healthcare is delivered, says Katie McMillan, associate director of Duke’s Mobile App Gateway.
There’s a difference between patient engagement and patient experience, says Patient Advocate Foundation Vice President Rebekah Angove, who discusses ways patients and providers can more effectively navigate the complexity of healthcare costs.
Mohsen Saidinejad, director of patient experience at Harbor–UCLA Medical Center, discusses the challenges to innovation and patient engagement that pediatric care and emergency departments are facing, including social determinants and fragmented care.
Chair of AMA Board of Trustees Dr. Jack Resneck, Jr., discusses the need to validate healthcare innovations and how technology can either improve or reinforce disparities around outcomes in healthcare.
Data from apps, devices and digital therapeutics are enabling personal health dashboards that help track overall wellness and managing chronic conditions, says HIMSS Personal Connected Health Alliance Director of Thought Advisory John Sharp.
By tracking her daughter's 26 symptoms in a complete patient story over time, Kristina Sheridan, Center for Veterans Enterprise Transformation department head at MITRE, says she gave doctors vital information for successful treatment.
With the theme of Empathy + Innovation, the 10th annual event, running May 13-15, will look at how health systems and clinicians are using digital health tools to improve their interaction with and care of patients.
A new programme based at Imperial College London will focus on technologies that help people with dementia to live well in their own homes, while generating data to help researchers better understand the cause and progression of the condition.
As digital health puts power in the hands of patients, the nature of their role is shifting toward that of a healthcare consumer. What does this mean for patients? And how should industry stakeholders evolve to accommodate them?
For the month of April, we'll look at this trend from a variety of angles, including how hospitals, pharma organizations and payers can treat patients as customers, and how these healthcare consumers are cutting out traditional intermediaries through new D2C health and wellness businesses.
HIMSS Media's information brands Healthcare IT News, Healthcare Finance News, MobiHealthNews and HIMSS TV are diving into one of the most pressing issues facing healthcare today – baby boomers and their swelling demands on our system. We'll look at the challenges, opportunities, emerging technologies, and other tactics hospitals, health systems and payers are deploying to manage the needs of the aging-population wave.
During April, we'll talk to experts and thought leaders about what's really happening in interoperability, present original HIMSS Media research on the state of data exchange, delve into the newly proposed rule from HHS and share insights about what the future holds.
Blockchain is real. Blockchain is more mired in buzz than ever. The distributed ledger technology has been touted for potential use cases relating to everything from claims adjudication, clinical trials, interoperability, EHRs and longitudinal health records to security and supply chain.
For December we’ll dive deep to separate what’s really happening today from the marketing speak all over the healthcare industry by interviewing experts, talking to innovators and looking at what’s coming next.