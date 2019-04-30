Focus on Patient Experience

Enhancing the patient experience with technology

You don’t have to go far to hear patient experience horror stories, and more than a few would likely name clunky or insensitive tech as the major culprit of their tale. New tools and consumer-minded organizations are promising a change, meaning that hospitals must start moving faster to meet patients where they live, work and play — or risk losing market share to competitors that put their users first and foremost.

This month, our coverage will continue a special focus on the patient experience. We'll talk to the thought leaders and first-movers reimagining the how and where of patient-friendly tech, and report on ways to activate, if not delight, the people they treat.

Patient engagement IT market changing, slowly, with the imperatives of consumerism

by Mike MiliardNovember 22, 2019

As providers seek to improve the patient experience and engage patients for better health outcomes, a KLAS report explores how vendors' claims square with health systems' priorities.

Majority of parents say socioeconomic factors negatively impact their families' health

by Jeff LagasseNovember 22, 2019

Most parents believe they have the resources to raise healthy children, but significant hurdles can pose a persistent challenge.

Humana's Medicare Advantage value-based programs reduce healthcare costs by $3.5 billion, report shows

by Susan MorseNovember 22, 2019

Humana's revenue is projected to increase on 17% rise in MA membership and premium increases, but return of HIF reduced workforce by 2%.

Patients treated outside NCI centers less likely to receive high-cost lung cancer drugs

by Jeff LagasseNovember 21, 2019

Patients treated at NCI-designated cancer centers were 10% more likely to be given these drugs than were patients treated in other settings.

At Cigna, telehealth reduces patient costs and ER visits, and boosts use of generic Rx

by Bill SiwickiNovember 20, 2019

In addition, Cigna’s telemedicine customers have given high patient satisfaction scores: a Net Promoter Score of 81.1 among those who use the service.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts adds Learn to Live

by Susan MorseNovember 20, 2019

The web and mobile delivery technology provides self-directed information to help individuals with stress, depression, social anxiety, and insomnia.

At Sentara Healthcare, biometric tech links patients to correct records

by Bill SiwickiNovember 18, 2019

The palm print identity authentication system connects 750,000 patients to their Epic EHR – in one case, even when a patient was having a stroke and unable to speak.

Treatments for leading cause of blindness generate $0.9 to $3 billion in patient, economic benefit

by Jeff LagasseNovember 18, 2019

Improvements in vision from innovative treatments generated $5.1 to $8.2 billion in patient benefits.

Patients still facing big obstacles getting their own health data

by Mike MiliardNovember 14, 2019

Despite HIPAA's right of access rule, and CMS and ONC prioritizing consumer access in their forthcoming 21st Century Cures regs, a new scorecard shows that providers have work to do.

Former Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini talks about CVS, the Amazon experience and how insurers stay relevant

by Susan MorseNovember 13, 2019

"What's needed is to start with the patient, and the patient as a consumer, and add in the relevance of issues outside of a medical conditions."

Care collaboration tech reduces hospital’s ED-to-bed wait time by 97 minutes

by Bill SiwickiNovember 13, 2019

Calls to the administrators on duty decreased from 274 before electronic notifications to 149 since implementation at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Tennessee hospital enhances patient experience with collaboration platform

by Bill SiwickiNovember 12, 2019
The University of Tennessee Medical Center’s cath lab uses secure clinical communication technology to cut follow-up appointment scheduling wait times – from as long as a day to less than 30 minutes.
Patient experience is evolving as providers embrace telehealth

by Mike MiliardNovember 12, 2019

While face-to-face visits are still preferred by many, 90% of healthcare organizations polled by HIMSS Media say they're using or piloting remote care services to boost care coordination, manage at-risk patients and broaden pop health efforts.

School-based telehealth program reduces ED visits by pediatric asthma patients

by Jeff LagasseNovember 08, 2019

There's a potentially large impact school-based telehealth programs can have on children with chronic illnesses.

Rural health clinic enhances patient care, experience with practice management, call center tech

by Bill SiwickiNovember 07, 2019

The integration of the two technologies helps with the Medicare Chronic Care Management efforts of Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital’s rural providers.

Consumers are increasingly self-empowered in their care decisions -- and place a growing premium on convenience

by Jeff LagasseNovember 05, 2019

A robust web presence and offerings like online scheduling and telehealth are imperatives for health systems looking to stay relevant.

Providers and caregivers need better awareness of age-friendly care

by Max SullivanNovember 05, 2019

While 88% of patients said they were satisfied with their care, only half said their doctors and other providers did a "good" or "excellent" job.

Self-insured employers are playing an increasing role in taking on the status quo to lower costs

by Susan MorseOctober 29, 2019

The insurance industry will remain but the traditional PPO is beginning to come to an end as costs are outstripping inflation and wages, CEO says.

Flat or declining patient volumes is top revenue concern, new survey shows

by Jeff LagasseOctober 24, 2019

Hospitals should obtain more valuable data insights, set performance improvement goals and better engage physicians, finds Kaufman Hall.

Patients increasingly trusting of remote care technology, says new report

by Nathan EddyOctober 22, 2019

More than half of those surveyed say online tools have helped improve their relationship with their primary care provider, with growing appetite for online chat and diagnosis tools.

UnitedHealthcare app gives members on-demand access to telehealth services

by Max SullivanOctober 11, 2019

The app also allows users to manage prescriptions, see information on deductibles and out-of-pocket spending, and locate physicians and hospitals using GPS technology.

Lousy digital experiences leave younger consumers frustrated – and ready to switch

by Nathan EddyOctober 11, 2019

Healthcare providers hoping to maintain competitive advantage should keep digital patient experience top-of-mind, as tech-savvy consumers have shown they'll go elsewhere for a better one.

HopeLab builds digital health tools aimed at Millennials and Gen Z

by Bill SiwickiOctober 11, 2019

Margaret Laws, chief of the social innovation lab, offers a preview of her keynote at the upcoming HIMSS Connected Health Conference, discussing the kinds of tools these young people want – and healthcare organizations would be wise to adopt.

Poor digital billing process associated with uncollected payments

by Max SullivanOctober 14, 2019

Younger consumers are especially are willing to switch providers over a bad billing experience.

Society for Participatory Medicine touts 10 years of patient-centered wins

by Mike MiliardOctober 07, 2019

At the Connected Health Conference in Boston next week, the patient advocacy group celebrates a decade spent changing the conversation about how technology-enabled care is delivered.

How healthcare systems are preparing for innovation with patient experience front and center

by Laura LovettJune 24, 2019

Provider organizations have missed the mark with patient experience in the past, but involving patient voices on panels and "listening tours" may be key to improving in the future. 

NexHealth's raises $4.2M for its 'Patient Experience Management Platform'

by Dave MuoioSeptember 23, 2019

The company's platform serves as a patient-facing tool for online booking, two-way messaging, automated recalls and reminders and more.

Providing on-demand ride services to seniors improves access to care, reduces social isolation

by Dave MuoioAugust 21, 2019

A recent independent study found that Lyft's platform was very well received by older patients with chronic disease.

Cedars-Sinai study on inpatient VR pain management offers glimpse at real-world outcomes

by Dave MuoioAugust 14, 2019

Positive data from the pragmatic study is the clearest evidence yet that in-hospital therapeutic VR could be effective in a live deployment, according to researchers.

House call platform Heal now offers virtual follow-up appointments

by Dave MuoioMay 30, 2019

To maintain the patient-doctor relationship, each voice or video call will be with a physician the patient has already met in person.

YouTube star Dr. Mike on technology's role in the future of medicine

by Laura LovettMay 16, 2019

Dr. Mikhail Varshavski's YouTube presence has been growing rapidly as he takes on issues such as telemedicine and technology's limitations. 

What healthcare plans can learn from casinos

by Laura LovettMay 29, 2019

Harvard Business School professor and economist Gary Loveman discussed how strategies from the world of gaming could help health plans better engage their members with technology. 

Five tips from Northwell health for engaging health consumers

by Jonah ComstockMay 21, 2019

At the Cleveland Clinic Patient Experience Summit last week, Northwell leadership shared lessons learned.

Patient experience: Moving toward more compassionate care

by HIMSS TVMay 20, 2019

Carrie Davis, director of patient experience at the Hanger Clinic, shares her own patient experience and how it helps guide her work of implementing more compassionate and human-centric care.

For Providence St. Joseph, patient engagement begins with a call center

by Jonah ComstockMay 17, 2019

The health system combines high tech and high touch to improve patient experience — and dramatically increase appointment booking.

How healthcare taps other industries to improve patient experience

by HIMSS TVMay 17, 2019

MobiHealthNews  Editor in Chief Jonah Comstock shares his observations from Patient Experience Summit 2019, including examples of healthcare organizations looking to other industries to help solve patient experience and consumerization issues.

Patient stories inspire new digital tools at Singapore Health Systems, Sutter Health

by Laura LovettMay 17, 2019

At the Cleveland Clinic Patient Experience Summit, representatives from the two health systems explain how listening to patients inspired care coordination tools, health finance platforms and a patient scheduler. 

Transformation coming in patient experience

by HIMSS TVMay 17, 2019

Dr. Adrienne Boissy, chief experience officer of the Cleveland Clinic, says patient experience is becoming a priority at healthcare organizations but much work remains.

Cleveland Clinic at forefront of bringing empathy to end of life care

by HIMSS TVMay 17, 2019

Dr. Silvia Perez-Protto, medical director of End of Life Center at the Cleveland Clinic, says providers need to understand and document patients' values and wishes if they are to effectively collaborate with them on their journey.

AT&T, Gozio Health partner on in-facility mobile wayfinding

by Dave MuoioMay 16, 2019

The collaboration is looking to expand the reach of Gozio's patient-facing hospital navigation app to more providers across the US.

Livongo adds behavioral health tools for new, expecting parents

by Jonah ComstockMay 15, 2019

The new content is personalized for users whether they be single parents, same-sex couple or adopting couples.

How placing more value on communication improves clinical outcomes

by HIMSS TVMay 16, 2019

Effective communication between patients and providers is also improving safety and making people feel better, says Laura Cooley, PhD, leader at Academy of Communication in Healthcare and Journal of Patient Experience.

With patients more vulnerable than other consumers, technology must keep human empathy at center

by Laura LovettMay 14, 2019

Cleveland Clinic's chief experience officer and chief nursing officer discuss the potential and challenges of digital tools in patient care. 

Why patient experience must start before the bedside

by HIMSS TVMay 16, 2019

A theme at Patient Experience Summit 2019 is that providers need to operationalize and implement empathy beyond the bedside.

Meta-analysis: Robopets can reduce loneliness, increase wellness among seniors who engage with them

by Dave MuoioMay 09, 2019

Data from 19 studies suggest emotional benefits for those living in homes, but stress that the simulated pets won't be accepted by every senior.

Keeping patients at the center of care

by HIMSS TVMay 15, 2019

Denise Hines, Chief Americas Officer at HIMSS, says health IT will only succeed if patients are kept at the center of care and shares what's next in patient empathy and experience.

Study: Digital tools helped curb sweets indulgence, but results didn't improve with gamification

by Laura LovettMay 08, 2019

A recent study published in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine found that when digital tools were paired with a technique called computerized inhibitory control trainings, participants on average lost a greater percent of their bodyweight than their peers. 

Challenges of accelerating innovation in healthcare delivery

by HIMSS TVMay 15, 2019

Duke University Health System is pairing clinicians and researchers with the right digital technology to improve outcomes or change the way healthcare is delivered, says Katie McMillan, associate director of Duke’s Mobile App Gateway.

Joint telehealth, in-person behavioral health appointments decreased patients' time to care, increased utilization

by Dave MuoioMay 02, 2019

The Genoa Healthcare-led investigation did not observe any significant changes in medication adherence or readmission.

Improving patient experience by adding cost to the care conversation

by HIMSS TVMay 15, 2019

There’s a difference between patient engagement and patient experience, says Patient Advocate Foundation Vice President Rebekah Angove, who discusses ways patients and providers can more effectively navigate the complexity of healthcare costs.

Conveying empathy through digital tools requires education, support

by Laura LovettMay 13, 2019

Panelists at Cleveland Clinic's Patient Experience: Empathy and Innovation Summit discuss the challenges and opportunities of conveying empathy through digital tools. 

Safety net organizations facing unique patient care challenges

by HIMSS TVMay 14, 2019

Mohsen Saidinejad, director of patient experience at Harbor–UCLA Medical Center, discusses the challenges to innovation and patient engagement that pediatric care and emergency departments are facing, including social determinants and fragmented care.

How technology, along with communication, can boost patient engagement

by HIMSS TVMay 13, 2019

Sam Hanna, professor and associate dean at American University, says both technology and communication between patient and provider are necessary to effectively implement patient engagement.

How the AMA balances innovation and ethics

by HIMSS TVMay 14, 2019

Chair of AMA Board of Trustees Dr. Jack Resneck, Jr., discusses the need to validate healthcare innovations and how technology can either improve or reinforce disparities around outcomes in healthcare.

XRHealth, Healing HealthCare Systems ink deal to put relaxing VR in hospitals

by Laura LovettMay 01, 2019

Participating hospitals will gain access to the VRHealth platform and the C.A.R.E VRx Channel. 

As health tech innovation moves forward, who is being left out?

by Laura LovettMay 10, 2019

The digital health industry has much work to do when it comes to developing technologies for underserved populations, including people of color,  the LGBTQ community and women.

How genomic sequencing can open new doors for cancer treatment

by HIMSS TVMay 06, 2019

Bryce Olson, healthcare strategist at Intel, shares his remarkable precision medicine survival story and how his work is empowering other cancer patients.

Focus on patient experience: If the patient is a consumer, patient experience is paramount

by Jonah ComstockMay 01, 2019

In May, MobiHealthNews and our sister publications will look at patient experience, and especially the tech that makes it tick.

The consumerization of healthcare: the good, the bad, the baffling

by Laura LovettFebruary 15, 2019

As consumers start to drive their healthcare experience, concerns about healthcare spending savvy and information overload come to light. 

Patients more willing to share mobile mental health data with doctors than family, EHRs

by Laura LovettApril 18, 2019

In a small study published in JMIR, patients were more willing to share health data, such as activity and sleep trackers, than personal data, like call logs and location. 

Patient-generated health data resulting in personal dashboards

by HIMSS TVApril 23, 2019

Data from apps, devices and digital therapeutics are enabling personal health dashboards that help track overall wellness and managing chronic conditions, says HIMSS Personal Connected Health Alliance Director of Thought Advisory John Sharp. 

Finding the right balance between empathy and tech

by Tammy LovellApril 16, 2019

An interview with Siddharth Sharma, patient advocate speaking at the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European conference in Helsinki this June.

Providers, consumers fairly enthusiastic about remote monitoring technologies

by Dave MuoioApril 13, 2019

A recent poll highlighted the perceived benefits and concerns of thousands of respondents.

NIH-backed VR prototype will let people explore gene-environment interaction

by Laura LovettApril 10, 2019

The NIH, the National Human Genome Research Institute and PreviewLab have teamed up to create a VR experience that lets participants see how our genes are impacted by environmental factors. 

How capturing a patient's 'voice' can empower both patient, provider

by HIMSS TVApril 19, 2019

By tracking her daughter's 26 symptoms in a complete patient story over time, Kristina Sheridan, Center for Veterans Enterprise Transformation department head at MITRE, says she gave doctors vital information for successful treatment.

Study: Behavioral coaching app reduces hypertensive participants' blood pressure

by Dave MuoioApril 10, 2019

The daily-use digital intervention yielded "clinically meaningful" improvement in blood pressure among 172 users.

Pear Therapeutics director outlines challenges of regulated software design

by Laura LovettApril 04, 2019

The company has plans to work on new, streamlined design systems for the future. 

Medivizor uses AI to put patients in the driver's seat

by HIMSS TVApril 18, 2019

At MEDinIsrael 2019, Medivizor CEO Tal Givoly explains why his startup distills cutting-edge medical science to patients.

Amazon Alexa celebrates HIPAA-compliant data transfer with six new healthcare skills

by Dave MuoioApril 04, 2019

Developed by providers, payers and other stakeholders, each of the new voice-based services is designed to conveniently bring health knowledge and management into the home.

For developers, it's important to consider social power imbalances when innovating

by Laura LovettApril 03, 2019

Vanessa Mason, director of the Institute for the Future, discussed areas of opportunity for health technology and the pitfalls of bias when innovating. 

Cleveland Clinic and HIMSS Patient Experience Summit: What to expect

by HIMSS TVApril 15, 2019

With the theme of Empathy + Innovation, the 10th annual event, running May 13-15, will look at how health systems and clinicians are using digital health tools to improve their interaction with and care of patients.

Digital tools can help patients, but prescribing the right app is no simple feat

by Dave MuoioApril 03, 2019

At HXD 2019, a team from Kaiser Permanente described their efforts to build and populate a mental health app ecosystem for their clinicians.

Home is the new frontier for dementia research

by Piers FordApril 25, 2019

A new programme based at Imperial College London will focus on technologies that help people with dementia to live well in their own homes, while generating data to help researchers better understand the cause and progression of the condition.

Mount Sinai improves engagement rate when prescribing an app

by HIMSS TVApril 12, 2019

Mount Sinai Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Ashish Atreja explains how the system's patient design group flipped the metrics of quality completely around to reset humanity in patients' lives.

How the consumerization of healthcare is changing the industry

by March 27, 2019

As digital health puts power in the hands of patients, the nature of their role is shifting toward that of a healthcare consumer. What does this mean for patients? And how should industry stakeholders evolve to accommodate them?

For the month of April, we'll look at this trend from a variety of angles, including how hospitals, pharma organizations and payers can treat patients as customers, and how these healthcare consumers are cutting out traditional intermediaries through new D2C health and wellness businesses.

Focus on: Aging and the Silver Tsunami

by March 20, 2019

HIMSS Media's information brands Healthcare IT News, Healthcare Finance News, MobiHealthNews and HIMSS TV are diving into one of the most pressing issues facing healthcare today – baby boomers and their swelling demands on our system. We'll look at the challenges, opportunities, emerging technologies, and other tactics hospitals, health systems and payers are deploying to manage the needs of the aging-population wave.

Interoperability: Health IT's hardest problem is (finally) at an inflection point

by Healthcare IT News StaffApril 08, 2019

During April, we'll talk to experts and thought leaders about what's really happening in interoperability, present original HIMSS Media research on the state of data exchange, delve into the newly proposed rule from HHS and share insights about what the future holds.

What digital transformation demands: The entire C-suite’s influence

by Healthcare IT News StaffDecember 04, 2018
During December, we’ll interview thought leaders and experts to determine how data is redesigning the roles of CEOs, CFOs, COOs and other execs.
Blockchain: Is it ready for you? Are you ready for it?

by November 27, 2018
Blockchain is real. Blockchain is more mired in buzz than ever. The distributed ledger technology has been touted for potential use cases relating to everything from claims adjudication, clinical trials, interoperability, EHRs and longitudinal health records to security and supply chain.
 
For December we’ll dive deep to separate what’s really happening today from the marketing speak all over the healthcare industry by interviewing experts, talking to innovators and looking at what’s coming next.
AI and machine learning: What cuts hype from reality?

by HIMSS TVNovember 04, 2018
In November we delve into the ways AI and machine learning have already taken root in healthcare and examine the promise and threats of AI.