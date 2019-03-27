FOCUS ON CONSUMERIZATION

How the consumerization of healthcare is changing the industry

As digital health puts power in the hands of patients, the nature of their role is shifting toward that of a healthcare consumer. What does this mean for patients? And how should industry stakeholders evolve to accommodate them?

For the month of April, we'll look at this trend from a variety of angles, including how hospitals, pharma organizations and payers can treat patients as customers, and how these healthcare consumers are cutting out traditional intermediaries through new D2C health and wellness businesses.

What you need to know

Video

Meeting the challenges of value-based care in the age of consumerism

by HIMSS TVApril 03, 2019

Constellation Research VP David Chou discusses the long journey to value-based care and looking at tech mega-trends through a healthcare lens to operationalize them. 

Video

How mobile is advancing the consumerization of healthcare

by HIMSS TVApril 03, 2019

Mobile technology allows the patient to be engaged, to "clear the red dots" on their phones to be prepared for surgery, according to MobileSmith CEO Randy Tomlin.

News

Consumer fitness apps show nonsignificant behavior improvements

by Laura LovettApril 01, 2019

A new meta-analysis published in JMIR revealed that while fitness apps modestly increase physical activity, the average observed step count between app users and nonusers did not reach statistical significance.

News

Making sense of patient engagement, activation and empowerment

by Jonah ComstockJanuary 25, 2019

How a clear distinction between the three could improve the success rate of digital health pilots.

News

The promises of consumer health data dominated CES 2019

by Dave MuoioJanuary 11, 2019

From on-stage demos to expo floor chit chat, attendees couldn't resist discussing what data collection and analysis could bring to consumer healthcare technology.

News

Retail uses tech and data to engage its consumers — why can't healthcare?

by Dave MuoioFebruary 15, 2019

Humana's chief medical officer said that healthcare already has the tools it needs to anticipate patients' needs and close gaps in care.

News

The consumerization of healthcare: the good, the bad, the baffling

by Laura LovettFebruary 15, 2019

As consumers start to drive their healthcare experience, concerns about healthcare spending savvy and information overload come to light. 

Video

HIMSS CTIO on consumerization of healthcare, interoperability and data

by HIMSS TVFebruary 15, 2019

The interoperability discussion moves beyond technology to cover policy and process, says HIMSS Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Steve Wretling.

News

Patient data: Who owns it? Who can improve it? What's it worth?

by Laura LovettFebruary 18, 2019

As the patient moves into the consumer role in healthcare, more questions emerge around their role in data exchange.

