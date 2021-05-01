Innovating on a budget

This year so far, billions of dollars have poured into the digital health space as so-called unicorns become increasingly more commonplace. But this month, we are focusing on frugal innovation – those new developments that are happening with fewer resources.

While the U.S. has largely been the hotbed for digital health, the industry has been expanding into new regions as more new companies and technologies have launched thrifty innovations. In May, we look at how companies all over the world are creating new digital health tools with less funding.