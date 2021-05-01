Frugal Innovation

Innovating on a budget

This year so far, billions of dollars have poured into the digital health space as so-called unicorns become increasingly more commonplace. But this month, we are focusing on frugal innovation – those new developments that are happening with fewer resources.

While the U.S. has largely been the hotbed for digital health, the industry has been expanding into new regions as more new companies and technologies have launched thrifty innovations. In May, we look at how companies all over the world are creating new digital health tools with less funding.

News

Samsung upcycles older phones to diagnose eye diseases in impoverished communities

by Thiru GunasegaranApril 15, 2021

The electronics giant has been repurposing older Galaxy model smartphones for medical uses.

News

In-depth: Female-led startups make strides, but venture funding lags

by Laura LovettMarch 26, 2021

Women-led startups only represent 14% of digital health deals closed in 2019, according to Rock Health. 

News

Black founders less likely to have a digital health company venture backed than white and Asian peers, Rock Health reports

by Laura LovettNovember 09, 2020

The Diversity in Digital Health report zeroed in on the funding gap and the barriers that Black founders face in health tech. 

News

Australian startups team up to provide telehealth solution for Aboriginal groups

by Thiru GunasegaranApril 22, 2021

The companies hope the service will help improve health outcomes for Aboriginal communities in Australia.

News

Contributed: Analyzing social determinants of health data to improve patient outcomes

by Dr. Elizabeth Kwo and Alyson HootsMarch 19, 2021

Providers must go beyond just learning about a patient's SDOH to change the game; they must also support changes. 

News

Using analytics could be key to curbing medical bias

by Laura LovettMarch 11, 2021

Today at Cleveland Clinic and HIMSS' Patient Experience Summit, Dr. David Newhouse, formerly of Permanente Medical Group, discussed putting statistics into practice. 

News

New tool lets users sign up for leftover COVID-19 vaccines

by Laura LovettMarch 10, 2021

Dr. B helps connect patients to providers with unused vaccines. 

